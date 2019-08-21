Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,483 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.37% of Redfin worth $22,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Redfin by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 28,565 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin by 510.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 131,195 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Redfin by 148.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.36. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.47.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.35 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Corp will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

In related news, insider Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $91,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,213.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $710,450. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

