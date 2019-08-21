REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.70

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.70 and traded as low as $7.16. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 693 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDHL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 target price on shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Get REDHILL BIOPHAR/S alerts:

The company has a market cap of $159.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,867,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,136,000 after purchasing an additional 891,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 124,072 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. 37.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.