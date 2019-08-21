Repme (RPM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,441.00

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Repme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Repme has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Repme has a market cap of $224,494.00 and approximately $1,441.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00266165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.01308016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00022199 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00093084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About Repme

Repme’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 99,999,999,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,542,311,406 tokens. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official website is repme.io. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Repme Token Trading

Repme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

