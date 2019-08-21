Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.60

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.60 and last traded at $90.51, with a volume of 51177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.14.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Catharine D. Ellingsen sold 3,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,974,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,906,000 after buying an additional 581,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,822,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,757,000 after purchasing an additional 212,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,537,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,709 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,350,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,551,000 after purchasing an additional 95,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,819,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,009,000 after purchasing an additional 324,355 shares in the last quarter. 59.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

