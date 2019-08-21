Request Trading Down 0.8% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Request has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $8.27 million and $359,035.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Koinex, Gate.io and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.31 or 0.04875536 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00047578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001236 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000200 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,983,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,892,220 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, CoinPlace, Coineal, KuCoin, CoinExchange, Binance, DDEX, IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Bitbns, Huobi Global, Radar Relay, GOPAX, Koinex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kyber Network and WazirX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.