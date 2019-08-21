Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Balfour Beatty (BBY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Balfour Beatty (LON: BBY):

8/16/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/14/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/14/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/9/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Balfour Beatty is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on the stock.

7/23/2019 – Balfour Beatty had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Balfour Beatty stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 218 ($2.85). The company had a trading volume of 1,421,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,000. Balfour Beatty plc has a 1-year low of GBX 192.30 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 300.10 ($3.92). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 220.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

