Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

8/15/2019 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/15/2019 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/6/2019 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/1/2019 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/26/2019 – TG Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/24/2019 – TG Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/16/2019 – TG Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of TGTX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,824. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. TG Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 496.99% and a negative net margin of 99,488.13%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 17,654 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $149,529.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss acquired 50,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $352,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

