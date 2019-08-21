Research Frontiers Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:REFR)

Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,007 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,031% compared to the average volume of 89 call options.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 27.80 and a current ratio of 27.80.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 239.63% and a negative return on equity of 63.98%. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Research Frontiers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 26,265 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $87,987.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $271,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Lapointe sold 15,127 shares of Research Frontiers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $49,465.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $265,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Research Frontiers by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 725,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 64,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

