Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 8.9%

Resona Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)’s share price was down 8.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.87, approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38.

Resona Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RSNHF)

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers banking and trust banking, credit guarantee, collection of bills and receivables, factoring, and credit card administration and guarantee facilities.

