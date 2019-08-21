resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Up 6.9%

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.99 and last traded at $10.80, 140,034 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 145,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TORC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The firm has a market cap of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). As a group, research analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in resTORbio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in resTORbio by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in resTORbio during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in resTORbio during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in resTORbio by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

