Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REI shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. The stock had a trading volume of 832,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,845. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $51.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.66 million.

In other Ring Energy news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,680,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,828.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony Benedict Petrelli acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $300,850.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 62,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at $78,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ring Energy by 23.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at $94,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

