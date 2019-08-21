Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 969,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 406,449 shares.The stock last traded at $1.04 and had previously closed at $0.94.

RTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 52,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

