Robert H. Mundheim Acquires 5,000 Shares of Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stock

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Director Robert H. Mundheim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,976. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,396,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,288. The company has a market capitalization of $375.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.57. Gogo Inc has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $7.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.62 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

