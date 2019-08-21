Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rosehill Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.01. Rosehill Resources posted earnings per share of $3.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rosehill Resources.

ROSE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rosehill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rosehill Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROSE traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 37,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,214. Rosehill Resources has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a market cap of $74.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 3.41.

In other Rosehill Resources news, Director Harry Quarls acquired 25,000 shares of Rosehill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 177,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,117.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 41,300 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 304.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 407,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rosehill Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

