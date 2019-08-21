Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Shares Up 6.8%

Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.47, 612,901 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,533,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $244.68 million and a PE ratio of -15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.79.

In related news, Director Frank Marzoli sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,447,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,827,175.

Royal Nickel Company Profile

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

