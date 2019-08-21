Rudd International Inc. Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rudd International Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 118,493 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,000. AT&T comprises approximately 2.2% of Rudd International Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 439.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Desjardins reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.04. 220,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,435,740. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $137,419.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

