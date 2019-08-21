Ruggie Capital Group Acquires 3,441 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 7.0% of Ruggie Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $379,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 151,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,919,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,869,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 80.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.69. 14,288,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,648,968. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day moving average of $182.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

