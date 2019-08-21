Ruggie Capital Group Acquires Shares of 941 Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT)

Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gs Motif Data Driven Etf (NYSEARCA:GDAT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of GDAT traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.27. Gs Motif Data Driven Etf has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

