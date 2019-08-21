Ruggie Capital Group Has $62,000 Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Ruggie Capital Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,729 shares during the quarter. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 979.7% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 153,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 139,296 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,904. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.94. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

