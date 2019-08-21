Ruggie Capital Group Invests $135,000 in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 78,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 40.8% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 16,300 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.33 per share, with a total value of $2,075,479.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 130,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,462.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.34, for a total transaction of $143,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,297.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. New Street Research lowered shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,926. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $145.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.12%.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

