Rupee (RUP) Price Hits $0.0081 on Major Exchanges

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Rupee has a market capitalization of $287,357.00 and $100.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rupee has traded up 78% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 35,603,450 coins. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

