SafeInsure Price Up 8.8% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $934,820.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00005092 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.81 or 0.00561462 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002670 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,361,407 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.