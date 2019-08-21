Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.
Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 630.50 ($8.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 664.50 ($8.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
