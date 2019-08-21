Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAFE. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Numis Securities raised Safestore to an “add” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 630.50 ($8.24) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 628.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 493 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 664.50 ($8.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

