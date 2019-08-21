Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout Sells 4,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (TSE:SSL) Director Andrew Swarthout sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.22, for a total value of C$32,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,088.28.

Shares of SSL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 330,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,983. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.20.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$28.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.05 million. Research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

