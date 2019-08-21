Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.26% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,520,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,007,000 after acquiring an additional 137,653 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 681,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 552,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 153,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $14,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SASR. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.92. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,261. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

