Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other research firms have also commented on SANM. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of SANM stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.10. 22,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.71.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $28,041.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,815.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 639.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1,649.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

