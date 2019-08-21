Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Savaria in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 16th. Cormark analyst M. Macdougall now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. Cormark also issued estimates for Savaria’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of Savaria stock opened at C$11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.85 million and a PE ratio of 28.20. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$11.08 and a 52-week high of C$20.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.15.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

