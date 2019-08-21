Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Trading Up 1.8%

Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) shares were up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.01 and last traded at $80.80, approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider Electric SE (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Schneider Electric (OTCMKTS:SBGSF)

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

