Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SRRK traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.09. 51,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,593. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.79. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $317.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of -0.01.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Scholar Rock by 1,982.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the second quarter worth about $157,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

