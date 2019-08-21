Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $185,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,758. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $25.77.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.