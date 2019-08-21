Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,583 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 493.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,681.6% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.82. 11,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,077. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $46.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.50.

