Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 0.9% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,942,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.03. 3,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,235. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $55.12.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.