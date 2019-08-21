Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 438.6% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,888. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.87 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

