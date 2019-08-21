Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 52.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.2%.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.95 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

