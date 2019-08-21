SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $33.00. SEA shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 159,256 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on SEA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on SEA from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.26.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. SEA had a negative return on equity of 272.42% and a negative net margin of 140.24%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 132.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SEA by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,635,427 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $220,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,393 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in SEA by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,249,868 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $146,997,000 after purchasing an additional 379,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,778 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $126,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,446 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $75,670,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP raised its position in SEA by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $99,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

