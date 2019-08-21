Securian Asset Management Inc Has $5.85 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BlackRock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,677,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $716,980,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,150,000 after buying an additional 60,941 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 665,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $284,258,000 after buying an additional 68,129 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in BlackRock by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 638,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,818,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 50,843.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 485,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,550,000 after buying an additional 484,542 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $446.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.79 and a 52 week high of $492.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $6.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $550.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $527.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $499.03.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

