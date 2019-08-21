Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 135 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after purchasing an additional 440,954 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $361,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 29,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $171,132.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $198,289.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,094,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.48. 394,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $93.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

