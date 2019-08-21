Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 171 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 448,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 37,357 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 10,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,523,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,960,812,000 after purchasing an additional 78,890 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie set a $132.00 price target on Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.89.

DE stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,594. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $171.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

