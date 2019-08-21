Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 536 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 8,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $633,694.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,848.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 564,285 shares of company stock worth $40,530,290 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

CL stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.72. 788,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.76. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.99.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 10,821.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.