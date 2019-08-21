Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 49 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,980,000 after purchasing an additional 167,729 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $391.33. 299,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,801. The stock has a market cap of $85.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $395.88 and its 200 day moving average is $372.47. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $272.91 and a 52-week high of $417.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura upped their price target on Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $422.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.06.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

