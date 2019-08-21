Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 6,488 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.30% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 280.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,443.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $353,800 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.45 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of NYSE DOC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,286. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.46. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $19.16.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $94.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.92 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

