Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Trading 9.1% Higher

Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, 9,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 138,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sequans Communications from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.23.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.80.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,057.55% and a negative net margin of 120.67%. The company had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sequans Communications SA will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36,546 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,370,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.