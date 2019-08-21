Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares Up 11.4%

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) shot up 11.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.31, 278,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 414,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCRB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

The firm has a market cap of $207.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $12.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan acquired 8,888,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $19,999,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,067.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,050,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

