SF Capital Achieves Market Cap of $261,654.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, SF Capital has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. SF Capital has a total market cap of $261,654.00 and approximately $4,556.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital token can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00269400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.21 or 0.01315514 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00021949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094513 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000429 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,698,468 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

