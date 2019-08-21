Sfmg LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV)

Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,272,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In related news, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,696,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Mente sold 1,352,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $24,352,956.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,195,238 shares of company stock worth $381,514,284 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ RVLV traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. 672,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,909. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $48.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.71.

Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.93 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.