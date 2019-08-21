Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,196.28. 255,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,168.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,158.92. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,296.97. The firm has a market cap of $817.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

