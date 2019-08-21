Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 2,882 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,882 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 114.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Adobe by 666.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $30,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $4.97 on Wednesday, reaching $290.68. 44,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.08. The company has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $313.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,458 shares in the company, valued at $16,777,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total transaction of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,627 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,264 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Adobe from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Stephens raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.69.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

