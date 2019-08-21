Shilanski & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 6,598 First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 49,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 110,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.15 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 155,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,176. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st.

