Shilanski & Associates Inc. Invests $465,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 750.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,399. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.39. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.60 and a 12-month high of $114.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

