Shilanski & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.99% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 517.9% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,662. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

